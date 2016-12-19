Meanwhile, Under the Radar
Getting Down to Business
By Cathy Yen
When we think about local business, we usually think about terrific restaurants and independent shops. Maybe we'll remember our local hospitals, wellness businesses or even business-to-business firms.
There are so many businesses that fly below the radar. Businesses we never think about because they lack storefronts and don't appear on retailers' shelves.
This weekend I was fortunate enough to attend the Winter Vocal Recital of "Kim Frost Vocal Studios." Seventeen youth sang their hearts out at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church here in Oak Park. All students study with local business woman / professional vocal teacher (and my good friend) Kim Frost. Students take weekly lessons in classical technique with a culminating event each semester. The performance was delightful, from the opening number "Lullaby of Broadway" to Bob Dylan's "It Ain't Me Babe" to more traditional standards. The event was festive and supportive, with families and friends gathered to celebrate and enjoy the students' hard work.
We do not often appreciate the life of the small business person, especially those in the arts. Kim Frost is a professional singer as well as a vocal instructor. Indeed, she does both to generate sufficient revenue to make ends meet. Singing professionally gives her uncommon insight into the skills she is teaching, but it makes for a challenging business model.
On Friday, Kim sang with a band in Champaign. She woke up early Saturday morning, drove back to Oak Park and taught a full roster of students on Saturday. Saturday night she stayed home to create and print the recital programs. On Sunday, she rose early to make final arrangements with the piano accompanist. The 4pm recital had Kim and her husband Dave on site by 3pm to warm up the vocalists as well as the venue. Monday she'll resume her weekly lessons.
Sunday we enjoyed a wonderful recital replete with talented students, professional instruction and supportive families. I was privileged to be there. More importantly, I was humbled to remember the small business people who are out there making a difference with little fanfare but consistent success. Cheers to all our local businesses. Small business is hard.
Contact:
Email: cyen@oprfchamber.org Twitter: @OPRFChamber
Reader Comments
1 Comment - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Season of Giving 2016
|
Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Joe Gotts, The "wrestling coach" situation...
By Joan Winstein
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 1:20 PM
PARKING problems abound.. Much $ is lost by local...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 12:25 PM
Would love to see all candidates present at Suburban...
By Anthony Clark
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 11:37 AM
Would love to see all candidates present at Suburban...
By Anthony Clark
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 11:36 AM
Melvin: I absolutely agree. Definitely a "step...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 11:32 AM
"all of the nonsense over the swimming pool was...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 11:29 AM
Marty, this is one of your best columns yet. I can...
By Melvin Tate
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 11:04 AM
I am sick to my stomach that this is only two years...
By Joanne O'Hara
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 9:24 AM
With the new taxes coming from the village, a new pool...
By RoseMary Gange
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 6:59 AM
Any and all instances of teachers having sex with...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: December 22nd, 2016 6:47 AM
Susan Beyersdorf Beach from Forest Park Facebook Verified
Posted: December 21st, 2016 11:43 PM
Kim Frost is a gem in our community! And, Good Shepherd is such a wonderful venue for vocal music.