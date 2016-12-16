Township Special Meeting, Dec. 20th

By Community Editor

Please be advised that a special meeting of the Oak Park Township Board of Trustees will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at the Oak Park Township Hall, 105 S. Oak Park Avenue, Oak Park, Illinois, for consideration and approval of Senior Transportation options.

This is to comply with the provisions of the Illinois Open Meetings Act.

Dated the 15th day of December 2016

Gregory P. White, Township Clerk