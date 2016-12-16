Ripped from Blithe Spirit: The ward that can't find an unindicted alderman

Willie Cochran was running for 20th Ward alderman as a political unknown a decade ago when he vowed to steer clear of the graft and corruption that had ensnared so many Chicago politicians over the years. "Most people in the ward are tired of our public officials being embroiled in one controversy after another," Cochran, a former Chicago police officer, told the Tribune on the day incumbent Ald. Arenda Troutman was indicted on charges of taking kickbacks from contractors. But instead of cleaning up the sleaze, Cochran was charged by federal authorities with being yet another corrupt Chicago alderman.

Wait. 20th Ward had two in a row? Time for a sociological study, I'd say

Source: Ald. Willie Cochran indicted on thefts from ward charity

===============

Bad enough your alderman gets indicted, but what about a grocery store in your 'hood? Like the one planned for Madison Street. You may think it's not something to worry about, but it is, with its rats and trucks and autos coming to and fro.

And on Madison Street, hailed far and wide for its vitality. What are the village fathers and mothers thinking about, anyway?