Big Week: November 1-8

By Staff

"Romeo & Juliet"

Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3 and 4, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 5, 3 p.m., Dominican University:

See Dominican's Theatre Arts Lab Series exclusive adaptation of Shakespeare's love story performed by an all-female cast. Also Nov. 10 through 12. $17. Tickets: events.dom.edu, 708-488-5000. 7900 W Division St., River Forest.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Reception Saturday, Nov. 4, 2 to 4 p.m., Art Gallery, Main Library:

Meet Oak Parker Tony Abboreno

and view his collection created in tribute to American manufacturing through paintings of modes of transportation. Show runs Nov. 1 to 30. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

Oak Park Education Foundation Open House

Saturday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m. to noon, Julian Middle School:

Families are invited to build robots, write poetry, create art and learn more about the programs OPEF brings to District 97 schools. More: 708-524-3027, opef.org.

416 S. Ridgeland.

Chicago Sinfonietta: Regresar/Revisit: A Dia de los Muertos Celebration

Saturday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m., Symphony Center, and Monday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m., Wentz Concert Hall:

This professional orchestra models and promotes diversity, inclusion and both racial and cultural equity in the arts. Hear Mozart's Requiem with a 70-voice choir and the music of Mexican composers. Pre-show and during intermission, make crafts, visit a traditional altar and more. $20-$99; $10 students. Tickets: 312-284-1554, chicagosinfonietta.org. Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Wentz, North Central College, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville.

"Little Mermaid Jr."

Friday, Nov. 3, 7p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2:30 and 7p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 5, 2:30 p.m., Brooks Middle School:

BRAVO presents Disney's musical adventure with a cast and crew of more than 88 students, flying and puppetry. Also Nov. 10 and 11. $10; $8, students/seniors. Tickets: bravoperformingarts.org. Questions: 708-524-5621. 325 S. Kenilworth Ave., Oak Park.

MOMENTA Dance

Fall Family Matinee – Saturday, Nov. 4, 3 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 5, 2 p.m.;

Fall Evening Concert – Saturday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m., Academy of Movement and Music:

The matinee, "I See America Dancing" tells American History through dancing and projections, spotlighting battles for human rights. At night, "Dances of War and Peace," includes Lynchtown, a work made in response to the choreographer's childhood experience. Both shows feature a piece adapted for a dancer in a wheelchair. Tickets at venue; wheelchair accessible. $20; $10, seniors; $5, students. Inquire: 708-848-2329. 605 Lake St. Oak Park.

Understanding the World of Islam: The Quran

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 7 to 9 p.m., Veterans Room, Main Library:

Gain deeper understanding and expand knowledge about Islam at this lecture series. This time, explore the Quran with Jessica Mutter, PhD candidate in Early Islamic History, University of Chicago. Bring your questions or email in advance: communications@oppl.org. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

World War I and America: Voices of War

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2 to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 5, 3 to 5 p.m., Veterans Room, Main Library:

On Saturday, hear today's veterans read as Vietnam, Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan veterans talk about their experiences. Held in collaboration with the Oak Park Vet Center. On Sunday, come for a Staged Reading: A Family During War. Listen to what Ernest Hemingway wrote during the early days of WWI based on "The Letters of Ernest Hemingway, Vol. 1, 1907–1922." More: oppl.org/ww1. 834 Lake St., Oak Park.

"John Vinci: Life and Landmarks"

Thursday, Nov. 2, 7 to 8 p.m., Unity Temple:

Author Robert Sharoff will interview John Vinci, architect and preservationist. Vinci's work includes the restoration of historic structures (Frank Lloyd Wright's Home and Studio, the Carson Pirie Scott Building), as well as original projects. Books available for purchase and a signing will follow the event. Free. Register: cal.flwright.org/programs/adult/. 875 Lake St, Oak Park.

Brad Colerick's Wine and Song of South Pasadena

Saturday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m., West Suburban Temple Har Zion:

Stars in the Sky series presents Colerick's original songs, keyboard-playing comedian Marty Axelrod, songwriter and comedian Cynthia Carle and other special guests. $25; $20, seniors/students. Tickets: 708-366-9000, wsthz.org. 1040 N. Harlem Ave., River Forest.