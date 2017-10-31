Lots of chatter at D97

By Michael Romain

Staff Reporter

Residents will have many chances to chime in on a range of topics related to Oak Park Elementary Schools District 97, starting with the district's 5th Annual Legislator Discussion, which takes place this Wednesday, Nov. 1, from 7:30 to 9 p.m., at Julian Middle School Commons, 416 S. Ridgeland Ave. in Oak Park.

The event is hosted by the district's Committee for Legislative Action, Intervention and Monitoring (CLAIM) and the D97 Board of Education. Lawmakers scheduled to participate include state senators Don Harmon (39th) and Kimberly Lightford (4th), and state representatives La Shawn Ford (8th) and Camille Lilly (78th).

They'll be talking about a range of topics, including those related to state funding and equity.

And on Nov. 8, Supt. Carol Kelley will host the first of three community coffees. "There will be no set agendas or presentations," a district flyer promoting the event reads. The conversation "will be an opportunity to engage in an informal conversation about what is happening" in the district's schools.

The first coffee is Wednesday, Nov. 8, from 7 to 8 p.m., at Buzz Café, 905 S. Lombard Ave. in Oak Park. The other two will take place on Nov. 29 and Dec. 9. Visit the district's website for more details.

Michael Romain

Contact:

Email: michael@oakpark.com