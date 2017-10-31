Dribbling his way to fame
He dared to dream and then he became a part of history. After a delay earlier in October, Oak Park resident Nolan Adams successfully beat the Guinness World Record for running a mile while dribbling a basketball. The time to beat, which had not actually been attempted by anyone, was 8 minutes, but Adams completed the mile in 6 minutes 22 seconds. "Better than my 6:30 goal, but not quite the 6:00 ideal I had set," Adams said in an email.
Contact:
Email: tim@oakpark.com
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2017
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2017 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
I agree this is a total scam. Sure we build a...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: November 7th, 2017 12:11 AM
I agree Tom. And Mr. Andrews I am sure knew as well,...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: November 6th, 2017 11:55 PM
Went to the Mayor of Oak Park's restaurant a few...
By Bob Stokes
Posted: November 6th, 2017 10:43 PM
OK, Tom, last time on this. As should be clear if you...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: November 6th, 2017 8:01 PM
Our family was involved with LOSS after the death of...
By Ellen Barnard Alamilla
Posted: November 6th, 2017 7:02 PM
OK Bill, it might be foolish, but poke into the...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: November 6th, 2017 3:07 PM
Land is cheap in Munster Jacek. Raising property...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: November 6th, 2017 3:01 PM
It is hard to have a business in a town where the mob...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: November 6th, 2017 2:57 PM
this was an innovative idea and he deserves praise for...
By Frank Patterson
Posted: November 6th, 2017 2:03 PM
On Sunday, my 12-year old and I attended a swim meet...
By Jacek Lazarczyk
Posted: November 6th, 2017 11:49 AM