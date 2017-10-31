Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Dribbling his way to fame

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

He dared to dream and then he became a part of history. After a delay earlier in October, Oak Park resident Nolan Adams successfully beat the Guinness World Record for running a mile while dribbling a basketball. The time to beat, which had not actually been attempted by anyone, was 8 minutes, but Adams completed the mile in 6 minutes 22 seconds. "Better than my 6:30 goal, but not quite the 6:00 ideal I had set," Adams said in an email.

