D97 approves $1.7M for summer work
During an Oct. 24 regular meeting, the Oak Park Elementary Schools District 97 Board of Education unanimously authorized up to $1.7 million worth of capital improvement work to take place in the summer of 2018.
The board approved proposals by architectural firm STR Partners and construction firm Bully & Andrews to complete the work, which will include improvements designed to enhance the safety of the school buildings.
The 2018 summer work will occur at Irving, Whittier, Brooks, Julian and Hatch, and will include repairs to the roofs at Hatch and Whittier, and the dust collector system at Julian, among other upgrades.
Michael Romain
Contact:
Email: michael@oakpark.com
