Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
16°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Spilt Milk is hot, hot, hot

Chicago Magazine declares local pastry shop a hit

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Meg (left) and Molly (right) Svec are getting noticed for their new pastry shop, Spilt Milk Pastries, at 103 S. Oak Park Ave. | Photo by Sarah Pyper Photography

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

Oak Park's newest pastry shop, Spilt Milk Pastry, opened its doors in October and in a few short months has become one of the hottest dining establishments in the entire Chicago area – that is according to Chicago Magazine's January Hot List.

The top-10 list highlights restaurants that "everyone's talking about and dining at (in order of heat)." Spilt Milk, 103 S. Oak Park Ave., was No. 8 on the list.

The list is short on details as to why restaurants received the honor of being declared "hot," but it does note that the bakery's "secret weapon" is its peanut butter chess pie.

Is your mouth watering yet? Well, it's just going to have to do that for the next few days; a sign on the door of Spilt Milk notes that not only are they sold out of pie, the shop is closed for the holidays through Jan. 8.

CONTACT: tim@oakpark.com

Reader Comments

2 Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Matt Clarke  

Posted: January 8th, 2017 10:57 AM

the savory hand pies are a welcome lunch alternative

Ada Johnson Tikkanen  

Posted: January 5th, 2017 8:35 PM

Cannot wait to try your food. Everyone is raving. Way to go ladies!

Facebook Connect

Season of Giving 2016

Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

BLUE ZUCA

blue zuca with snow flakes,great condition,paid $178.00 in 2012, asking $50.00 Staking Jacket with paints. $50.00. please call 708-763-0710 or email timrule19@yahoo.com

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Ben, unfortunately the state doesn't view D97 as...

By Nick A Binotti

Posted: January 8th, 2017 12:30 PM

On: Doubling down at D97

the savory hand pies are a welcome lunch alternative

By Matt Clarke

Posted: January 8th, 2017 10:57 AM

On: Spilt Milk is hot, hot, hot

A www. Do not despair, Barbara. Trump is going to...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: January 8th, 2017 9:13 AM

On: Four armed robberies in five days...

We sat behind you at Christmas mass this year. I wish...

By Betsy Hughes Zimbler

Posted: January 8th, 2017 8:40 AM

On: A long year beating cancer

The police are not responsible for the murder and...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: January 8th, 2017 8:29 AM

On: Four armed robberies in five days...

RIDDING OAK PARK OF VERMIN. I'll add me two cents...

By Kevin Peppard

Posted: January 8th, 2017 2:33 AM

On: Four armed robberies in five days...

Remember when the left and the media, but I repeat...

By Marty Bell

Posted: January 7th, 2017 10:41 PM

On: Hundreds mobilize in Oak Park for...

EMBATTLED CANDIDATES MAKE THEIR CASE -- Let's get to...

By John Butch Murtagh

Posted: January 7th, 2017 9:13 PM

On: Embattled candidates make their...

@Nick - Oliver, the one you're villainizing, was...

By Ben Conley

Posted: January 7th, 2017 9:05 PM

On: Doubling down at D97

When Hillary Clinton pays $25 million to settle a...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: January 7th, 2017 8:31 PM

On: Responding to Trump

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close