Spilt Milk is hot, hot, hot

Meg (left) and Molly (right) Svec are getting noticed for their new pastry shop, Spilt Milk Pastries, at 103 S. Oak Park Ave. | Photo by Sarah Pyper Photography

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

Oak Park's newest pastry shop, Spilt Milk Pastry, opened its doors in October and in a few short months has become one of the hottest dining establishments in the entire Chicago area – that is according to Chicago Magazine's January Hot List.

The top-10 list highlights restaurants that "everyone's talking about and dining at (in order of heat)." Spilt Milk, 103 S. Oak Park Ave., was No. 8 on the list.

The list is short on details as to why restaurants received the honor of being declared "hot," but it does note that the bakery's "secret weapon" is its peanut butter chess pie.

Is your mouth watering yet? Well, it's just going to have to do that for the next few days; a sign on the door of Spilt Milk notes that not only are they sold out of pie, the shop is closed for the holidays through Jan. 8.