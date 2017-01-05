Spilt Milk is hot, hot, hot
Chicago Magazine declares local pastry shop a hit
Oak Park's newest pastry shop, Spilt Milk Pastry, opened its doors in October and in a few short months has become one of the hottest dining establishments in the entire Chicago area – that is according to Chicago Magazine's January Hot List.
The top-10 list highlights restaurants that "everyone's talking about and dining at (in order of heat)." Spilt Milk, 103 S. Oak Park Ave., was No. 8 on the list.
The list is short on details as to why restaurants received the honor of being declared "hot," but it does note that the bakery's "secret weapon" is its peanut butter chess pie.
Is your mouth watering yet? Well, it's just going to have to do that for the next few days; a sign on the door of Spilt Milk notes that not only are they sold out of pie, the shop is closed for the holidays through Jan. 8.
Matt Clarke Facebook Verified
Posted: January 8th, 2017 10:57 AM
the savory hand pies are a welcome lunch alternative
Ada Johnson Tikkanen Facebook Verified
Posted: January 5th, 2017 8:35 PM
Cannot wait to try your food. Everyone is raving. Way to go ladies!