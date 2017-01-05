Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
  Public Hearing Notice: Park District Board Considers Removal of Two Keystone Park Lighted Tennis Courts to Build Two Platform Tennis Courts and a Viewing Deck

Public Hearing Notice: Park District Board Considers Removal of Two Keystone Park Lighted Tennis Courts to Build Two Platform Tennis Courts and a Viewing Deck

By River Forest Park District

The River Forest Park District is considering the removal of two lighted tennis courts in Keystone Park to allow for the construction of two east-west oriented platform tennis courts and a viewing deck. The Park District had previously approved the removal of one lighted tennis court to allow construction of the two platform tennis courts in a north-south orientation. If the two lighted tennis courts are removed, this will leave four lighted tennis courts available at Keystone Park.
 
The Park Board will be holding a Public Hearing on the removal of the second Keystone Park lighted tennis court as part of the east-west orientation plan on Monday, January 23, 6:00pm at the Keystone Center, 7920 Central Avenue.
 
If you are unable to attend, comments may be emailed to Michael Sletten at msletten@rfparks.com.
 
 
Click here to view the proposed Keystone Park lighted tennis courts to be removed.
 
Click here to view the north-south platform tennis court orientation plan.
 
Click here to view the east-west platform tennis court orientation plan.

