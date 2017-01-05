Four Wright homes featured in 2017 Wright Plus walk
By Ken Trainor
In the midst of a January Arctic blast, it's nice to think instead about Saturday, May 20, which is the date of "Walk Wright In – the Wright Plus 150 Housewalk." So here's a quick preview (to be followed by Lacey Sikora's more in-depth overview in our Homes section on Jan. 18).
The "150" refers to Wright's 150th birthday (he was born on June 8, 1867). So obviously, the Frank Lloyd Wright Trust wanted to do something special.
To that end, four private Wright homes seldom seen on the tour — The Laura Gale House (1909), the Arthur B. Heurtley House (1902), his Japanese-influenced Hills DeCaro House (1906), and his remodeling of the Harrison P. Young House (1895) — will be among this year's highlights.
In addition to "Walk Wright In," the walk could also be described as "Walk Wright Over," since all the homes this year are located close enough to create an easily walkable loop.
Public ticket sales opened the day after the Member Presale ended on Jan. 3. Tickets to the Wright Plus 150 Housewalk are available at $90 each for up to four tickets, $80 each for Trust members, through Feb. 28. Ticket prices will then increase by $5 to $10 monthly on a tiered pricing schedule. For more information about tickets to, and the houses on, the Wright Plus 150 Housewalk, visit flwright.org/wrightplus.
Contact:
Email: ktrainor@wjinc.com
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Season of Giving 2016
|
Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Ben, unfortunately the state doesn't view D97 as...
By Nick A Binotti
Posted: January 8th, 2017 12:30 PM
the savory hand pies are a welcome lunch alternative
By Matt Clarke
Posted: January 8th, 2017 10:57 AM
A www. Do not despair, Barbara. Trump is going to...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: January 8th, 2017 9:13 AM
We sat behind you at Christmas mass this year. I wish...
By Betsy Hughes Zimbler
Posted: January 8th, 2017 8:40 AM
The police are not responsible for the murder and...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 8th, 2017 8:29 AM
RIDDING OAK PARK OF VERMIN. I'll add me two cents...
By Kevin Peppard
Posted: January 8th, 2017 2:33 AM
Remember when the left and the media, but I repeat...
By Marty Bell
Posted: January 7th, 2017 10:41 PM
EMBATTLED CANDIDATES MAKE THEIR CASE -- Let's get to...
By John Butch Murtagh
Posted: January 7th, 2017 9:13 PM
@Nick - Oliver, the one you're villainizing, was...
By Ben Conley
Posted: January 7th, 2017 9:05 PM
When Hillary Clinton pays $25 million to settle a...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: January 7th, 2017 8:31 PM