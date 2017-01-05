Four Wright homes featured in 2017 Wright Plus walk

By Ken Trainor

Staff writer

In the midst of a January Arctic blast, it's nice to think instead about Saturday, May 20, which is the date of "Walk Wright In – the Wright Plus 150 Housewalk." So here's a quick preview (to be followed by Lacey Sikora's more in-depth overview in our Homes section on Jan. 18).

The "150" refers to Wright's 150th birthday (he was born on June 8, 1867). So obviously, the Frank Lloyd Wright Trust wanted to do something special.

To that end, four private Wright homes seldom seen on the tour — The Laura Gale House (1909), the Arthur B. Heurtley House (1902), his Japanese-influenced Hills DeCaro House (1906), and his remodeling of the Harrison P. Young House (1895) — will be among this year's highlights.

In addition to "Walk Wright In," the walk could also be described as "Walk Wright Over," since all the homes this year are located close enough to create an easily walkable loop.

Public ticket sales opened the day after the Member Presale ended on Jan. 3. Tickets to the Wright Plus 150 Housewalk are available at $90 each for up to four tickets, $80 each for Trust members, through Feb. 28. Ticket prices will then increase by $5 to $10 monthly on a tiered pricing schedule. For more information about tickets to, and the houses on, the Wright Plus 150 Housewalk, visit flwright.org/wrightplus.

Contact:

Email: ktrainor@wjinc.com