Trump, meet Charlie; Charlie, you know Trump
Oak Park media guru Charlie Meyerson misses the email business so much he's decided to return to it — which is natural, considering he helped pioneer what's now become something of a growth sector. The veteran journalist, who spent nearly 10 years operating the Chicago Tribune's Daywatch (the city's first "newscast by email"), will return to form with Chicago Public Square.
The project, which launched last Friday, is a daily email newsletter and an accompanying website, chicagopublicsquare.com, which allows people to sign up for the e-newsletter.
"Each weekday morning, Meyerson will collect, curate, and report on some of the top news stories of the day — all of which will appear in subscriber's inboxes in one handy email," according to Chicagoland Radio and Media.
Meyerson told Chicagoland his decision to get back in the game was prompted, in part, by the specter of President Donald Trump.
"Especially with the Trump administration making big news every day, I've had an itch for some time to get back to the front lines," he said.
Meyerson will continue in his role as vice president of editorial and development at Rivet Radio. He'll also stay on as principal of his consulting firm, Meyerson Strategy.
Contact:
Email: tim@oakpark.com
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
I second Jolyn! We need another hotel. Perfect...
By Ada Johnson Tikkanen
Posted: January 31st, 2017 7:44 PM
Oak Park needs an upscale hotel! No more rentals or...
By Jolyn Crawford
Posted: January 31st, 2017 6:43 PM
Here we go again! Let us provide a little background...
By Christine Vernon
Posted: January 31st, 2017 5:56 PM
Let's see if we can follow how we got here: we...
By Michael Nevins
Posted: January 31st, 2017 5:40 PM
This was so obviously a presentation to satisfy their...
By Maribeth Dunkley
Posted: January 31st, 2017 5:28 PM
No No No to more high-rises downtown, especially given...
By Wendy Greenhouse
Posted: January 31st, 2017 5:24 PM
The event was a sham. We patiently stood in line to...
By Leonard Grossman
Posted: January 31st, 2017 5:06 PM
Alternative facts exist for those who no longer buy...
By Rani Dawn
Posted: January 31st, 2017 5:02 PM
people this is a frigin' dining column - is...
By Ada Johnson Tikkanen
Posted: January 31st, 2017 4:48 PM
so it begins - it was discussed previously to only be...
By Ada Johnson Tikkanen
Posted: January 31st, 2017 4:39 PM