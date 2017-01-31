Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
38°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Trump, meet Charlie; Charlie, you know Trump

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

Oak Park media guru Charlie Meyerson misses the email business so much he's decided to return to it — which is natural, considering he helped pioneer what's now become something of a growth sector. The veteran journalist, who spent nearly 10 years operating the Chicago Tribune's Daywatch (the city's first "newscast by email"), will return to form with Chicago Public Square. 

The project, which launched last Friday, is a daily email newsletter and an accompanying website, chicagopublicsquare.com, which allows people to sign up for the e-newsletter.

"Each weekday morning, Meyerson will collect, curate, and report on some of the top news stories of the day — all of which will appear in subscriber's inboxes in one handy email," according to Chicagoland Radio and Media.

Meyerson told Chicagoland his decision to get back in the game was prompted, in part, by the specter of President Donald Trump.

"Especially with the Trump administration making big news every day, I've had an itch for some time to get back to the front lines," he said. 

Meyerson will continue in his role as vice president of editorial and development at Rivet Radio. He'll also stay on as principal of his consulting firm, Meyerson Strategy. 

Contact:
Email: tim@oakpark.com

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

Pam's A+ Cleaning Service

A cleaner day is just a phone call away. For a detailed cleaning please call 708-937-9110

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

I second Jolyn! We need another hotel. Perfect...

By Ada Johnson Tikkanen

Posted: January 31st, 2017 7:44 PM

On: Hundreds roll out for tower proposal

Oak Park needs an upscale hotel! No more rentals or...

By Jolyn Crawford

Posted: January 31st, 2017 6:43 PM

On: Hundreds roll out for tower proposal

Here we go again! Let us provide a little background...

By Christine Vernon

Posted: January 31st, 2017 5:56 PM

On: Hundreds roll out for tower proposal

Let's see if we can follow how we got here: we...

By Michael Nevins

Posted: January 31st, 2017 5:40 PM

On: Hundreds roll out for tower proposal

This was so obviously a presentation to satisfy their...

By Maribeth Dunkley

Posted: January 31st, 2017 5:28 PM

On: Hundreds roll out for tower proposal

No No No to more high-rises downtown, especially given...

By Wendy Greenhouse

Posted: January 31st, 2017 5:24 PM

On: Hundreds roll out for tower proposal

The event was a sham. We patiently stood in line to...

By Leonard Grossman

Posted: January 31st, 2017 5:06 PM

On: Hundreds roll out for tower proposal

Alternative facts exist for those who no longer buy...

By Rani Dawn

Posted: January 31st, 2017 5:02 PM

On: Local Boy Makes Good, Does Some...

people this is a frigin' dining column - is...

By Ada Johnson Tikkanen

Posted: January 31st, 2017 4:48 PM

On: Local Boy Makes Good, Does Some...

so it begins - it was discussed previously to only be...

By Ada Johnson Tikkanen

Posted: January 31st, 2017 4:39 PM

On: Hundreds roll out for tower proposal

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close