Home
News
Dining
Shopping
Directory
Real Estate
Classified
Community

Rush emergency department advances

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

Rush Oak Park Hospital announced this week that it has received approval from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board for its proposal to build a 55,000-square-foot emergency department on its Oak Park campus.

The state review board approved the hospital's certificate of need application, paving the way for Rush to begin filing construction permits with the village of Oak Park.

The new emergency department, which will be located at the corner of Maple Avenue and Madison Street, will replace a five-story Oak Park Medical Arts Building, which originally served as a nursing school dormitory.

The $30 million emergency department will replace the existing emergency department, which was built in 1969 to handle roughly 15,000 patients annually.

Rush noted in a press release that it currently serves 37,000 patients a year. That number is growing every year, and the new facility will help accommodate the increasing demand and "meet contemporary emergency care standards."

"With consistent patient volume increases in our emergency department over the years, the need for a larger and more modern facility has been a priority," Rush Oak Park Hospital President and CEO Bruce Elegant said in the press release.

Construction is expected to begin in spring and be completed by late 2018 or early 2019.

"This project is another example of Rush's commitment to building or upgrading new infrastructure in order to continue to provide the best health care possible for our patients," Rush President Michael Dandorph said. "A state-of-the-art emergency facility at Rush Oak Park Hospital makes best use of the high-quality emergency services Rush provides."

Contact:
Email: tim@oakpark.com

