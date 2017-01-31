D200 supt. to host community meetings
District 200 Superintendent Joylynn Pruitt-Adams, who was appointed in December to fill the position permanently after serving as interim superintendent since last July, will host five community meetings from now until March.
According to district officials, the meetings are designed for community members to share their thoughts on the issues affecting Oak Park and River Forest High School. Each meeting includes a complimentary light meal served during the first half-hour and free babysitting for those who need the service.
The district is recommending that those interested in attending the meetings RSVP to Karin Sullivan, the district's communications director, by calling 708-434-3691 or emailing ksullivan@oprfhs.org.
Sat., Feb. 4, RSVP by Jan. 28
Hatch Elementary School
1000 N. Ridgeland Ave., Oak Park
Updated time: 1- 3 p.m.
Mon., Feb. 6, RSVP by Jan. 30
Roosevelt Middle School
7560 Oak Ave., River Forest
6-8 p.m.
Wed., March 15, RSVP by March 8
Irving Elementary School
1125 S. Cuyler Ave., Oak Park
6-8 p.m.
Sat., March 18, RSVP by March 11
Roosevelt Middle School
7560 Oak Ave., River Forest
9:30-11:30 a.m.
