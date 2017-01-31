Community Foundation Honors

By Community Editor

The Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation will honor Excellence in Philanthropy Award winners on Tuesday, February 7 at the Grand Ballroom of the Carleton Hotel. These awards honor those who have demonstrated significant philanthropic impact in our community. The reception begins at 5:30 pm and the program begins at approximately 6:15 pm.

Winning this year are: Kendall and Patricia Hunt – Outstanding Individual Philanthropists; Rush Oak Park Hospital--Outstanding Philanthropic Business; and Sydney Jackson – Outstanding Young Philanthropist. Each award provides a $1000 grant to the recipient's nonprofit of choice. Join us as we recognize and honor the philanthropy that strengthens our community.

The event is free and open to the public but reservations are required. To make a reservation, please contact us at 708-848-1560 or e-mail ccraddock@oprfcf.org.

This is the eighth year Excellence in Philanthropy awards have been given by the Foundation. For a list of past winners, see: http://www.oprfcf.org/index.php/excellence-awards.

In addition, one more award will be announced, The Community Foundation President's Award. The winner will be announced at the event on February 7.