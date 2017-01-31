Big Week Feb. 1-8

By Staff

Door County Fish Boil

Saturday, Feb. 4 around 4:30 p.m., FitzGerald's parking lot in Berwyn:

FitzGerald's Nightclub hosts its annual Door County-style fresh fish boil, accompanied by live music. Doors open at 3:30, with the first boil at approximately 4:30, conducted by Ken Koyen, aka "the Fish Mortician." Live music starts in the big room at 4:45 and continues throughout the evening. The Island All-Star Band strikes up at 7:30. For more, call 708-788-2118. Roosevelt Road and Clarence.

Almost, Maine

Feb. 3-4, 10-11, & 17-18 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 4-5, 11-12, & 18-19 at 2 p.m. at Madison St. Theatre, Oak Park:

Almost, Maine, a play by John Cariani, directed by Brian Fruits, will be performed at 1010 Madison St. in Oak Park. The Saltbox Theatre Collective is selling tickets for $20 (adults) and $15 (students/seniors). For more ticket info, go to www.saltboxtheatre.org. Contact: Brian Fruits, 709-268-0240.

Mini Health & Wellness Fair

Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 3 to 6 p.m., Veterans Room, Oak Park Public Library:

The Community Mental Health Board of Oak Park Township, in partnership with the Oak Park Public Library, is hosting the first Mini Health & Wellness Fair. The fair will consist of Flu Shots, Shingles Testing, Parenting Resources, Blood Pressure Screenings, and more. For more information, contact Vanessa Matheny at vmatheny@cmhb-oakpark.org or call 708-358-8855.

Free Folk Music Concert

Monday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m., Oak Park Public Library:

Singer/songwriter/pianist Kenny White will perform in the Veterans Room. The successful NYC-based record producer has worked with stars like Mick Jagger, Merle Haggard, and Keith Richards. 834 Lake St., in Oak Park. CDs will be for sale and signing. Contact Debby Preiser, 708-697-6915 or dpreiser@oppl.org.

Memoir writing workshops

Thursdays, Feb. 2, 9 and 16 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Hemingway's Birthplace:

The Ernest Hemingway Foundation of Oak Park's writer-in-residence (2015-2017), David W. Berner, will conduct a series of writing workshops ending with a workshop on getting your writing published (Feb. 23 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.). Berner writes memoirs, personal essays, literary nonfiction, and fiction. His new book, October Song: A Memoir of Music and the Journey of Time, will be available in April. He is an associate professor at Columbia College, a journalist, and broadcaster. Learn more at www.davidwberner.com. 339 N. Oak Park Ave. For details, visit ehfop.org.

The League of Improv Heroes

Saturdays, Feb. 4, 11 and 18, Open Door Theater, Oak Park:

Improvisational Comedy featuring Second City teachers, alumnae and some of the lovely ladies of "The Spew." Tickets: $15 at www.opendoor902@gmail.com or call 708-386-5510. Located at 902 S. Ridgeland Ave.

Vivaldi's Gloria

Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Oak Park:

Vivaldi's Gloria will be performed with professional soloists, a chamber orchestra, and the Good Shepherd choir. A reception will follow. Good Shepherd (www.GoodShepherdLC.org) is located at 611 Randolph, at the corner of East and Randolph, in Oak Park. There is no admission fee, but free-will donations to support the music program are appreciated. All are welcome.

Musical Journeys

Sunday, Feb. 5, 3:30 to 5 p.m., 19th Century Club, Oak Park:

"Musical Journeys" with Stephen Kleiman explores three centuries of piano music. A look into the piano's development involves a look at some of the most profound and personal levels of expression and emotion in musical history. $25 at the door.

Monday, Feb. 6 at 1:15 p.m.

Chicago author Natalie Moore discusses her recent book, The South Side. Divided into ethnic/cultural groups clustered in defined neighborhoods, Moore examines how suburban growth and home rule continue to foster segregation. $10 suggested donation.

Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

David Sokol presents "Art Loves Literature, From the Colonial Period to the Civil War: Religion and National Identity," the first in a four-lecture series. $25 at the door.

Nineteenth Century Charitable Association, 178 Forest Ave. For more, call 708-386-2729 or visit www.nineteenthcentury.org.

Lincoln School Carnival

Saturday, Feb. 4 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Lincoln Elementary School, Oak Park:

Lincoln School is gearing up for its 68th annual Family Carnival. Games range from classics such as "Plinko" and "Bozo Buckets" to Lincoln originals like "Tip the Pig." 25 fun games, activities and prizes without breaking the bank. 1111 South Grove Avenue, Oak Park. Questions? Contact lincolncarnival@gmail.com.

Native plants and landscaping

Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 1 p.m., Cheney Mansion, Oak Park:

The OP-RF Garden Club presents Pam Todd from the West Cook chapter of the National Wild Ones lecturing on "Wildly Beneficial: Native Plants for Landscaping." Social hour with refreshments starts at noon, followed by the program at 1 p.m. Free and open to the public. 220 N. Euclid. For information, go to the website http://gcoprf.org or call 708-725-2500.

Calendar Events

As you've likely noticed, our Calendar has changed to Big Week. Fewer items, higher profile. If you would like your event to be featured here, please send a photo and details by noon of the Wednesday before it needs to be published. We can't publish everything, but we'll do our best to feature the week's highlights.

Email calendar@wjinc.com.