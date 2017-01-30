Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
38°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

When It All Seems So Overwhelming

Getting Down to Business with the OPRF Chamber

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Picture from the Women's March on Washington, courtesy of Dr. Mary Ann Bender.

By Cathy Yen

Executive Director OPRF Chamber of Commerce

So, I missed another protest due to prior engagements.  Keeping up in our current world is overwhelming. 

Although I continue to do what I do, focusing my small nonprofit on the local economy, I find it difficult to stay focused at this historical moment.  Or to remain confident that I am focusing on the right things amidst a constant barrage of issues – all critically important.  I imagine others feel the same.

I always have kept a tight schedule.  It never occurred to me last November that I should pencil in time this year to accommodate last minute trips to the airport, group postcard-writing sessions, flash-mob fundraisers, additional information meetings and time to call, fax and email politicians.  But here we are.

And that is just national-level politics.  By press time, there will have been a likely-contentious meeting about a high-rise in downtown Oak Park.  I went to get my paper Sunday morning only to find a flyer from an activist not pleased with the proposed developments on Madison Street. There are dozens of candidates running for local office this April all wanting to be heard.

I am trying to keep up with what it means to be a "sanctuary village" although I missed that meeting as well.  The new District 200 superintendent is hosting a "listening tour" to gauge local sentiment regarding the high school.  Oak Park District 97 is scheduling forums to explain the elementary school referenda on April's ballot.  Events to discuss equity keep showing up in my Facebook feed. 

Speaking of Facebook, I need a new outlet for recreational chatter.  No longer is my guilty pleasure filled with family news, birthday reminders and a glimpse into the lives of warm acquaintances.  Now it is a constant stream of rally cries.  Appropriate and (usually) informative.  Just exhausting.  

We each need to find balance, a way to impact our world without burning out.  We arrived at this banquet with an already full plate. 

Do what you do and add on what you can.  Let's make our voices heard without beating ourselves up if we miss something. Looks like we will have plenty more opportunities.

Contact:
Email: cyen@oprfchamber.org Twitter: @OPRFChamber

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

I second Jolyn! We need another hotel. Perfect...

By Ada Johnson Tikkanen

Posted: January 31st, 2017 7:44 PM

On: Hundreds roll out for tower proposal

Oak Park needs an upscale hotel! No more rentals or...

By Jolyn Crawford

Posted: January 31st, 2017 6:43 PM

On: Hundreds roll out for tower proposal

Here we go again! Let us provide a little background...

By Christine Vernon

Posted: January 31st, 2017 5:56 PM

On: Hundreds roll out for tower proposal

Let's see if we can follow how we got here: we...

By Michael Nevins

Posted: January 31st, 2017 5:40 PM

On: Hundreds roll out for tower proposal

This was so obviously a presentation to satisfy their...

By Maribeth Dunkley

Posted: January 31st, 2017 5:28 PM

On: Hundreds roll out for tower proposal

No No No to more high-rises downtown, especially given...

By Wendy Greenhouse

Posted: January 31st, 2017 5:24 PM

On: Hundreds roll out for tower proposal

The event was a sham. We patiently stood in line to...

By Leonard Grossman

Posted: January 31st, 2017 5:06 PM

On: Hundreds roll out for tower proposal

Alternative facts exist for those who no longer buy...

By Rani Dawn

Posted: January 31st, 2017 5:02 PM

On: Local Boy Makes Good, Does Some...

people this is a frigin' dining column - is...

By Ada Johnson Tikkanen

Posted: January 31st, 2017 4:48 PM

On: Local Boy Makes Good, Does Some...

so it begins - it was discussed previously to only be...

By Ada Johnson Tikkanen

Posted: January 31st, 2017 4:39 PM

On: Hundreds roll out for tower proposal

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close