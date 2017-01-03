Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Sugar Beet Schoolhouse gets new digs

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

 The Sugar Beet Food Co-op, 812 Madison St., has announced that its affiliated non-profit educational organization, Sugar Beet Schoolhouse, will be making a new home in River Forest Kitchen, 349 Ashland Ave., in 2017.

"In addition to expanding our cooking classes and workshops in this beautiful space, we will offer new classes on food growing and sustainability in our greenhouse as well as host community events, private parties and more," Cheryl Munoz, founder and executive director of Sugar Beet Schoolhouse, said in a press release.

In 2016, the schoolhouse provided afterschool food education programs; collaborated with Hephzibah Children's Association, Oak Park Education Foundation and the Park District of Oak Park to offer cooking and gardening programs; established youth culinary programs at River Forest Kitchen; partnered with Autre Monde restaurant in Berwyn to create family dinner events; and donated over 900 pounds of fresh produce to the Oak Park River Forest Food Pantry.

Class listings for the upcoming year are available at www.sugarbeetschoolhouse.squarespace.com/events.

Timothy Inklebarger

