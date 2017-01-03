Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
SUA candidate forum

By Ken Trainor

Staff writer

The Suburban Unity Alliance (SUA) is launching the 2017 election season with a candidate forum in the Veterans Room of the Oak Park Public Library, 834 Lake St., from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The event aims to introduce candidates running in the April 4 Consolidated Elections for the Oak Park Board of Trustees, village clerk, village president, school boards and library board, according to a SUA press release.

"The objective is to provide the Oak Park community with an opportunity to meet and engage with candidates in conscious dialogue aimed at shaping the community," Anthony Clark, founder and director of SUA, said in the press release.

The forum will give audience members the opportunity to ask candidates questions. Following the Q&A, attendees will be given more time to informally speak to candidates.

Email: ktrainor@wjinc.com

