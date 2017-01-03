SUA candidate forum
By Ken Trainor
The Suburban Unity Alliance (SUA) is launching the 2017 election season with a candidate forum in the Veterans Room of the Oak Park Public Library, 834 Lake St., from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
The event aims to introduce candidates running in the April 4 Consolidated Elections for the Oak Park Board of Trustees, village clerk, village president, school boards and library board, according to a SUA press release.
"The objective is to provide the Oak Park community with an opportunity to meet and engage with candidates in conscious dialogue aimed at shaping the community," Anthony Clark, founder and director of SUA, said in the press release.
The forum will give audience members the opportunity to ask candidates questions. Following the Q&A, attendees will be given more time to informally speak to candidates.
Contact:
Email: ktrainor@wjinc.com
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Season of Giving 2016
|
Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Agreed, Good idea. Hard to believe it was only a...
By Leonard Grossman
Posted: January 4th, 2017 11:03 PM
Ben - To be clear, the new rules for pension spiking...
By Nick A Binotti
Posted: January 4th, 2017 10:28 PM
Shouldn't all of us (The Posters) boycott...
By John Butch Murtagh
Posted: January 4th, 2017 10:16 PM
Thank you for all you do and all you have given to the...
By Nancy Soro
Posted: January 4th, 2017 10:04 PM
Jim - Chris Donovan would like to like to chat with...
By John Butch Murtagh
Posted: January 4th, 2017 9:55 PM
@Tom - As noted in the article, Illinois'...
By Ben Conley
Posted: January 4th, 2017 9:32 PM
The movie was "The World According to Garp"...
By Ray Simpson
Posted: January 4th, 2017 9:19 PM
I thought Americans were "Stronger...
By Ray Simpson
Posted: January 4th, 2017 9:06 PM
The village is building all these high rises. Where...
By Jennifer Malloy Quinlan
Posted: January 4th, 2017 8:43 PM
Lets get new district leadership. Replace all of the...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: January 4th, 2017 8:37 PM