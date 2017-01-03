Responding to Trump
By Ken Trainor
The New Year has arrived and along with it Oak Parkers and the rest of the country will soon have a new president in the White House.
The opposition to President-elect Donald J. Trump is beginning to take shape in the form of a community meeting on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. in the Veterans Room of the Oak Park Public Library, 834 Lake St.
The meeting was organized by Oak Park residents Ruth Rankin and her husband Steve Parker. Rankin said in a telephone interview that the meeting will be held in conjunction with similar meetings across the country sponsored by the progressive advocacy organization Moveon.org.
Rankin said the meeting aims to bring together concerned residents to "talk about responding effectively to the Trump presidency."
"This will be an opportunity to find ways to get involved and harness fear and anxiety into action, to affirm shared values of tolerance, social and economic justice, and peace in the global community," Rankin said in an email.
Ray Simpson Facebook Verified
Posted: January 4th, 2017 9:19 PM
The movie was "The World According to Garp" with Robin Williams
Ray Simpson Facebook Verified
Posted: January 4th, 2017 9:06 PM
I thought Americans were "Stronger Together?" Or was that just yard sign lingo? We are seeing what happens when a narrow minded bunch of hypocrites don't get their way. The old threat was "I am going out in the back yard and eat worms" and your mother would give in a little bit. This group of hand wringing do-gooders are all upset over things that have not happened yet and will probably not be 10% as bad as they thought. There was an old movie where a guy was looking at a house to buy and an airplane crashed into it. He purchased it on the spot claiming it was "Pre-disastered" Donald Trump isn't even sworn in yet - so give him some slack and see what our country can do when being run by someone with sound business skills.
Richard Stephen Facebook Verified
Posted: January 4th, 2017 8:10 PM
"Responding to Trump?"The hate for Trump is so great that we now have people torturing special needs people because they somehow saw him as a surrogate for Trump himself. See the CBS report at this link. It will sicken you. http://chicago.cbslocal.com/2017/01/04/four-people-in-custody-after-alleged-kidnapping-torture-is-live-streamed/
Bruce Kline Facebook Verified
Posted: January 4th, 2017 7:22 PM
Ada: Provocative - "food for thought." Thanks.
Ada Johnson Tikkanen Facebook Verified
Posted: January 4th, 2017 5:26 PM
http://www.eater.com/2016/12/21/14038332/anthony-bourdain-election-trump-interview
Bruce Kline Facebook Verified
Posted: January 4th, 2017 4:39 PM
Ray: I did not vote for Trump (nor for Hillary either) but I'm with you on this one. Perhaps Mr. Trainor and the Rankins should consider that one way to effectively respond to Trump is by not labelling as the deplorables, half the population that disagree with you; it's not by doubling down on ridiculous failed policies that half the country has rejected; it's not by thinking that Oak Park is the center of the solar system. No, one way to respond is to look in the mirror and ask what is it about the liberal progressive agenda that led to the biggest political upset in our lifetimes?
Ray Simpson Facebook Verified
Posted: January 4th, 2017 4:29 PM
Great idea for this group! How about getting 45 signatures on a petition for a "Non binding referendum" on our next ballot. We could once again prove to the world that Oak Park is dedicated to doing something so we don't have to do anything.
Ada Johnson Tikkanen Facebook Verified
Posted: January 4th, 2017 4:01 PM
does this mean I'm going to have to put a bunch of stickers on my window so people don't think I'm racist, homophobic, or anti-Muslim?
Ray Simpson Facebook Verified
Posted: January 4th, 2017 3:25 PM
Importantly, we are American citizens NOT members of any global community! We have a constitution that lays out the rules of the game. We had an election by those very rules and the citizens of the United States picked a president. The election provided a direction for our country and Liberal Progressive Ideology was soundly rejected. The Trump administration will be judged by actual accomplishments and not by how much free stuff you get. To paraphrase Barack Obama - elections have consequences - we won! Donald Trump isn't even in office and you sore losers are planning ways to doom his presidency. That is just UN-american, snivelly sour grapes. I assume that when the author refers to tolerance he does not include any ideas contrary to his own.
Eva Lynn Ellis Facebook Verified
Posted: January 4th, 2017 2:00 PM
How much mobilization occurred when Obama pushed the TPP? I am happy to hear about jobs coming back to America and a POTUS that seems to be all about results instead of a hack mailing it in and financially benefiting from being in office. And starting resource wars. This POTUS seems like a producer. What a breath of fresh air! I didn't vote for the man but I wish him the best in anything he does to improve our country.