Responding to Trump

By Ken Trainor

Staff writer

The New Year has arrived and along with it Oak Parkers and the rest of the country will soon have a new president in the White House.

The opposition to President-elect Donald J. Trump is beginning to take shape in the form of a community meeting on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. in the Veterans Room of the Oak Park Public Library, 834 Lake St.

The meeting was organized by Oak Park residents Ruth Rankin and her husband Steve Parker. Rankin said in a telephone interview that the meeting will be held in conjunction with similar meetings across the country sponsored by the progressive advocacy organization Moveon.org.

Rankin said the meeting aims to bring together concerned residents to "talk about responding effectively to the Trump presidency."

"This will be an opportunity to find ways to get involved and harness fear and anxiety into action, to affirm shared values of tolerance, social and economic justice, and peace in the global community," Rankin said in an email.

Contact:

Email: ktrainor@wjinc.com