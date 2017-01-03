Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

First baby born at West Sub

Jack Darnall was born at 6:21 a.m. on New Year's Day

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

Jack was the Darnalls' firstborn and he was also West Suburban Medical Center's firstborn – of 2017 that is.

Jack Darnall – son of Anna, 34, and Matt, 29 – was the first baby delivered at the hospital in 2017, making his debut appearance to the world at 6:21 a.m. on Jan. 1, according to a West Suburban press release.

"The due date was Jan. 7 but when my wife went into early labor, I was hoping for that 2016 tax break," joked Matt Darnall, an art director at a post-production and visual effects company. "Jack's healthy and really cute and that's all that matters. Being a new dad is pretty cool."

Jack had a healthy birth, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces and 19 ½ inches long.

Monique Brotman, DO, and Cynthia Mason, RN, certified midwife, helped perform the delivery at West Sub's Alternative Birthing Center.

The birthing center offers certified nurse-midwives accredited by the America College of Nurse-Midwives. It provides a number of birthing options, including laboring in water, nitrous oxide for pain relief and the use of birthing balls during delivery.

"Just overall, it's really exciting to have a baby but that he is the first baby born at West Suburban Medical Center in 2017 makes the experience even more special," Anna Darnall said in the press release. "I had wonderful care at West Suburban; the nurses are amazing."

Contact:
Email: tim@oakpark.com

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Season of Giving 2016

Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Agreed, Good idea. Hard to believe it was only a...

By Leonard Grossman

Posted: January 4th, 2017 11:03 PM

On: OP-RF Community of Congregations...

Ben - To be clear, the new rules for pension spiking...

By Nick A Binotti

Posted: January 4th, 2017 10:28 PM

On: Doubling down at D97

Shouldn't all of us (The Posters) boycott...

By John Butch Murtagh

Posted: January 4th, 2017 10:16 PM

On: Doubling down at D97

Thank you for all you do and all you have given to the...

By Nancy Soro

Posted: January 4th, 2017 10:04 PM

On: Thank you, Oak Park

Jim - Chris Donovan would like to like to chat with...

By John Butch Murtagh

Posted: January 4th, 2017 9:55 PM

On: A lack of transparency at village...

@Tom - As noted in the article, Illinois'...

By Ben Conley

Posted: January 4th, 2017 9:32 PM

On: Doubling down at D97

The movie was "The World According to Garp"...

By Ray Simpson

Posted: January 4th, 2017 9:19 PM

On: Responding to Trump

I thought Americans were "Stronger...

By Ray Simpson

Posted: January 4th, 2017 9:06 PM

On: Responding to Trump

The village is building all these high rises. Where...

By Jennifer Malloy Quinlan

Posted: January 4th, 2017 8:43 PM

On: Doubling down at D97

Lets get new district leadership. Replace all of the...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: January 4th, 2017 8:37 PM

On: Doubling down at D97

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close