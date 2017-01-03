First baby born at West Sub

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

Jack was the Darnalls' firstborn and he was also West Suburban Medical Center's firstborn – of 2017 that is.

Jack Darnall – son of Anna, 34, and Matt, 29 – was the first baby delivered at the hospital in 2017, making his debut appearance to the world at 6:21 a.m. on Jan. 1, according to a West Suburban press release.

"The due date was Jan. 7 but when my wife went into early labor, I was hoping for that 2016 tax break," joked Matt Darnall, an art director at a post-production and visual effects company. "Jack's healthy and really cute and that's all that matters. Being a new dad is pretty cool."

Jack had a healthy birth, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces and 19 ½ inches long.

Monique Brotman, DO, and Cynthia Mason, RN, certified midwife, helped perform the delivery at West Sub's Alternative Birthing Center.

The birthing center offers certified nurse-midwives accredited by the America College of Nurse-Midwives. It provides a number of birthing options, including laboring in water, nitrous oxide for pain relief and the use of birthing balls during delivery.

"Just overall, it's really exciting to have a baby but that he is the first baby born at West Suburban Medical Center in 2017 makes the experience even more special," Anna Darnall said in the press release. "I had wonderful care at West Suburban; the nurses are amazing."

