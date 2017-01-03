Big Week Jan. 4-11
By Staff
Photo exhibit reception
Sunday, Jan. 8, 3-5 p.m., Oak Park Public Library: Reception for Michael Bracey's Caras lindas de Colombia: Africans Within the Americas photo exhibit. See photographs of his exploration of South America's Afro-Colombian population. 834 Lake St.
MLK film festival
More Than a Month events presents the Martin Luther King Jr. Film Festival from Jan. 4-18 at the Main Library, 834 Lake St., marking the 31st anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and celebrating King's life and the legacy of the modern Civil Rights Movement. Oak Park Public Library's Veterans Room.
Wednesday, Jan. 4: Unchained Memories: Readings From the Slave Narratives (2004, 75 min.), 6-8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7: Malcolm X (1992, PG, 202 min.), 1-2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 11: Selma (2014, PG-13, 128 min.), 2-4 pm.
The 12th Twelfth
Sunday, Jan. 8 at 4 p.m., Pilgrim Congregational Church:
The combined choirs of Grace Episcopal, United Lutheran, First United, Pilgrim, and Unity Temple will present the 12th Annual Twelfth Night Concert at Pilgrim Congregational, 460 Lake St. Free will donation is requested for admission. Visit www.office@pilgrimoakpark.org for more.
Play and a Pint
Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m., Connolly's Public House:
Festival Theatre's "Play + A Pint" series continues with a reading of The Gin Game by D.L. Coburn. Doors open at 5 p.m. for early-bird seating and dining. Tickets are $12 at the door or online at oakparkfestival.com. 1109 South Blvd., Oak Park.
Courage to Quit
Tuesday, Jan. 10, 17 and 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Rush Medical Office Building, Suite 2000:
The Courage to Quit program at Rush Oak Park Hospital, designed by the Respiratory Health Association and led by a respiratory therapist at Rush, can help you meet your smoke-free goals. Topics covered include addiction and withdrawal, quit smoking medicines, managing cravings and avoiding triggers as well as the health benefits of quitting. To register, call 708-660-4636 or visitroph.org/calendar. 610 S. Maple Ave., in Oak Park.
Vivaldi's 'Gloria'
Sunday, Jan. 8 at 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Oak Park:
Vivaldi's Gloria will be performed with professional soloists, a chamber orchestra and the Good Shepherd choir to close out the Christmas season. A reception will follow. Good Shepherd (www.GoodShepherdLC.org) is located at 611 Randolph, corner of East and Randolph, in Oak Park. There is no admission fee, but free-will donations to support the music program are appreciated. All are welcome.
Education and advocacy
Sunday, Jan. 8 from 1:30 to 3 p.m., Oak Park Public Library:
The National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) will hold its Education and Advocacy Series on Sundays from Jan. 8 to March 12. The first presentation is Jan. 8 by Joe Monahan, who will speak on "Navigating HIPAA and Other Confidentiality Laws." The series is co-sponsored by the Community Mental Health Board of Oak Park Township and the Unity Temple Unitarian Universalist Congregation. For more call 708-524-2582 x101 or email info@namimetsub.org.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Season of Giving 2016
|
Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Agreed, Good idea. Hard to believe it was only a...
By Leonard Grossman
Posted: January 4th, 2017 11:03 PM
Ben - To be clear, the new rules for pension spiking...
By Nick A Binotti
Posted: January 4th, 2017 10:28 PM
Shouldn't all of us (The Posters) boycott...
By John Butch Murtagh
Posted: January 4th, 2017 10:16 PM
Thank you for all you do and all you have given to the...
By Nancy Soro
Posted: January 4th, 2017 10:04 PM
Jim - Chris Donovan would like to like to chat with...
By John Butch Murtagh
Posted: January 4th, 2017 9:55 PM
@Tom - As noted in the article, Illinois'...
By Ben Conley
Posted: January 4th, 2017 9:32 PM
The movie was "The World According to Garp"...
By Ray Simpson
Posted: January 4th, 2017 9:19 PM
I thought Americans were "Stronger...
By Ray Simpson
Posted: January 4th, 2017 9:06 PM
The village is building all these high rises. Where...
By Jennifer Malloy Quinlan
Posted: January 4th, 2017 8:43 PM
Lets get new district leadership. Replace all of the...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: January 4th, 2017 8:37 PM