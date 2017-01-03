Big Week Jan. 4-11

By Staff

Photo exhibit reception

Sunday, Jan. 8, 3-5 p.m., Oak Park Public Library: Reception for Michael Bracey's Caras lindas de Colombia: Africans Within the Americas photo exhibit. See photographs of his exploration of South America's Afro-Colombian population. 834 Lake St.

MLK film festival

More Than a Month events presents the Martin Luther King Jr. Film Festival from Jan. 4-18 at the Main Library, 834 Lake St., marking the 31st anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and celebrating King's life and the legacy of the modern Civil Rights Movement. Oak Park Public Library's Veterans Room.

Wednesday, Jan. 4: Unchained Memories: Readings From the Slave Narratives (2004, 75 min.), 6-8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7: Malcolm X (1992, PG, 202 min.), 1-2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11: Selma (2014, PG-13, 128 min.), 2-4 pm.

The 12th Twelfth

Sunday, Jan. 8 at 4 p.m., Pilgrim Congregational Church:

The combined choirs of Grace Episcopal, United Lutheran, First United, Pilgrim, and Unity Temple will present the 12th Annual Twelfth Night Concert at Pilgrim Congregational, 460 Lake St. Free will donation is requested for admission. Visit www.office@pilgrimoakpark.org for more.

Play and a Pint

Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m., Connolly's Public House:

Festival Theatre's "Play + A Pint" series continues with a reading of The Gin Game by D.L. Coburn. Doors open at 5 p.m. for early-bird seating and dining. Tickets are $12 at the door or online at oakparkfestival.com. 1109 South Blvd., Oak Park.

Courage to Quit

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 17 and 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Rush Medical Office Building, Suite 2000:

The Courage to Quit program at Rush Oak Park Hospital, designed by the Respiratory Health Association and led by a respiratory therapist at Rush, can help you meet your smoke-free goals. Topics covered include addiction and withdrawal, quit smoking medicines, managing cravings and avoiding triggers as well as the health benefits of quitting. To register, call 708-660-4636 or visitroph.org/calendar. 610 S. Maple Ave., in Oak Park.

Vivaldi's 'Gloria'

Sunday, Jan. 8 at 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Oak Park:

Vivaldi's Gloria will be performed with professional soloists, a chamber orchestra and the Good Shepherd choir to close out the Christmas season. A reception will follow. Good Shepherd (www.GoodShepherdLC.org) is located at 611 Randolph, corner of East and Randolph, in Oak Park. There is no admission fee, but free-will donations to support the music program are appreciated. All are welcome.

Education and advocacy

Sunday, Jan. 8 from 1:30 to 3 p.m., Oak Park Public Library:

The National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) will hold its Education and Advocacy Series on Sundays from Jan. 8 to March 12. The first presentation is Jan. 8 by Joe Monahan, who will speak on "Navigating HIPAA and Other Confidentiality Laws." The series is co-sponsored by the Community Mental Health Board of Oak Park Township and the Unity Temple Unitarian Universalist Congregation. For more call 708-524-2582 x101 or email info@namimetsub.org.