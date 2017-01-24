Signs of the times
By Ken Trainor
Plenty of folks from Oak Park and River Forest joined the celebration of democratic values — and the protest against anti-democratic values — already famously known as the Chicago Women's March last Saturday under sunny skies and 60-degree temps. It turned into a festival of creative sign-making and clever soundbites (and therapeutic venting). Not all of the messages are quite fit for publication here, as you can imagine, but we thought we would list some of the choice utterances that captured the spirit of the gathering. They came mostly from the 86 photos taken by Oak Parker Tom DeCoursey, who accompanied his wife, Carolyn downtown.
Here's a sample of the creative sloganeering:
Here's what a feminist looks like
Men of Quality don't fear Equality
When they go low, we go … HIGH
Keep your tiny hands off my rights
Keep your policies off our bodies
Stop the war on women
A woman's place is in the Resistance
Smash the Patriarchy
I'm with Her (arrows pointing in all directions)
Dear Tom [Skilling], Is it unseasonably warm or is it just my blood boiling?
Viva La Pussy
Science is not a Hoax
Don't let the bastards grind you down
You can't comb over Misogyny
Girl Power: My body, My choice
Our rights aren't up for grabs and neither are we
Hate does not make America great
You're so vain you probably think this sign is about You
Pendejo in Chief, AKA Putin's Pinata
Paws off my Pussy
When will there be enough Women on the Court? When there are Nine –RBG [Ruth Bader Ginsburg]
He IS my president. That's the problem
Patriotic Real American Feminist
We are the Resistance [photo of Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia]
Trump is a liar, He's surrounded by gold, His behavior's erratic, And this B.S. is old [they didn't abbreviate B.S.]
I am a doctor and I still can't get safe, affordable & effective birth control! #Why I Need Feminism
From every corner of the world, WOMANKIND ARISE
The Force is strong with US
IDK WTF I AM DOING [Cartoon of you know who looking perplexed]
Abort Unwanted Presidencies
Truth Matters
This is what I will NOT "get over": Bigotry, Misogyny, Intolerance
Nasty women grab back
Stop being a Misogynistic D!CK
Tell the Predator-in-Chief: Hands off women's reproductive rights! [The Statue of Liberty says to a groping Donald: Don't even think about it]
Who runs the world? Girls!
I am: A Democrat, A Republican, Awake [check mark on the latter]
I'm not Ovary-Acting
We Shall Over-Comb
No, You accept reality
Make America Think Again
Fight the Kremlin's Orange Gremlin
Can't deny the truth
No one is free when others are oppressed
Loser! Clinton 48%, Trump 46%, Sad!
Americans Against Racist, Misogynist Bullies
I voted for President and all I got was this Stupid Internet Troll
I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own. –Audre Lorde
Fake News, Fake President
OMG GOP WTF?
This nation was founded on one principle above all else: That we stand up for what we believe no matter the consequences. When the mob and the press and the whole world tell you to move, your job is to plant yourself like a tree next to the river of truth and tell the world: No, YOU move. –Captain America
I (heart) Jesus. I (heart) my Muslim friends
Public Schools Make America Great Again
You haven't seen NASTY yet!
The history of the past is but one long struggle UPWARD to equality. –Elizabeth Cady Stanton
Don't Tread on Me [with a snake in the shape of an ovary]
Contact:
Email: ktrainor@wjinc.com
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Hi, Bill Dwyer...to answer your earlier question...
By Marty Bracco
Posted: January 24th, 2017 12:50 PM
As far as the presidency goes, we have to live with...
By Tom Alan
Posted: January 24th, 2017 12:10 PM
I ave always prayed for wisdom for every President....
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 24th, 2017 11:34 AM
Enjoy your day too, Rani. I'll leave it at this...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: January 24th, 2017 11:01 AM
I wish there was an edit button. I did not put a...
By Rani Dawn
Posted: January 24th, 2017 10:10 AM
Bill, I never said that Americans' lives were at...
By Rani Dawn
Posted: January 24th, 2017 10:09 AM
"Dwyer - you seem never to say anything without...
By John Rood Lewis
Posted: January 24th, 2017 9:45 AM
Barbara, Great to hear. Let's hope he follows...
By John Rood Lewis
Posted: January 24th, 2017 9:41 AM
@ Dwyer - you seem never to say anything without...
By Ray Simpson
Posted: January 24th, 2017 9:29 AM
More right wing blather from Rani. Obama inherited a...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: January 24th, 2017 8:28 AM