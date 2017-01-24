Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Signs of the times

By Ken Trainor

Staff writer

Plenty of folks from Oak Park and River Forest joined the celebration of democratic values — and the protest against anti-democratic values — already famously known as the Chicago Women's March last Saturday under sunny skies and 60-degree temps. It turned into a festival of creative sign-making and clever soundbites (and therapeutic venting). Not all of the messages are quite fit for publication here, as you can imagine, but we thought we would list some of the choice utterances that captured the spirit of the gathering. They came mostly from the 86 photos taken by Oak Parker Tom DeCoursey, who accompanied his wife, Carolyn downtown.

Here's a sample of the creative sloganeering:

Here's what a feminist looks like

Men of Quality don't fear Equality

When they go low, we go … HIGH

Keep your tiny hands off my rights

Keep your policies off our bodies

Stop the war on women

A woman's place is in the Resistance

Smash the Patriarchy

I'm with Her (arrows pointing in all directions)

Dear Tom [Skilling], Is it unseasonably warm or is it just my blood boiling?

Viva La Pussy

Science is not a Hoax

Don't let the bastards grind you down

You can't comb over Misogyny

Girl Power: My body, My choice

Our rights aren't up for grabs and neither are we

Hate does not make America great

You're so vain you probably think this sign is about You

Pendejo in Chief, AKA Putin's Pinata

Paws off my Pussy

When will there be enough Women on the Court? When there are Nine  –RBG [Ruth Bader Ginsburg] 

He IS my president. That's the problem

Patriotic Real American Feminist

We are the Resistance [photo of Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia]

Trump is a liar, He's surrounded by gold, His behavior's erratic, And this B.S. is old [they didn't abbreviate B.S.]

 I am a doctor and I still can't get safe, affordable & effective birth control! #Why I Need Feminism

From every corner of the world, WOMANKIND ARISE

The Force is strong with US

IDK WTF I AM DOING [Cartoon of you know who looking perplexed]

Abort Unwanted Presidencies

Truth Matters

This is what I will NOT "get over": Bigotry, Misogyny, Intolerance

Nasty women grab back

Stop being a Misogynistic D!CK

Tell the Predator-in-Chief: Hands off women's reproductive rights! [The Statue of Liberty says to a groping Donald: Don't even think about it]

Who runs the world? Girls!

I am: A Democrat, A Republican, Awake [check mark on the latter]

I'm not Ovary-Acting

We Shall Over-Comb

No, You accept reality

Make America Think Again

Fight the Kremlin's Orange Gremlin

Can't deny the truth

No one is free when others are oppressed

Loser! Clinton 48%, Trump 46%, Sad!

Americans Against Racist, Misogynist Bullies

I voted for President and all I got was this Stupid Internet Troll

I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own. –Audre Lorde

Fake News, Fake President

OMG GOP WTF?

This nation was founded on one principle above all else: That we stand up for what we believe no matter the consequences. When the mob and the press and the whole world tell you to move, your job is to plant yourself like a tree next to the river of truth and tell the world: No, YOU move. –Captain America

I (heart) Jesus. I (heart) my Muslim friends

Public Schools Make America Great Again

You haven't seen NASTY yet!

The history of the past is but one long struggle UPWARD to equality. –Elizabeth Cady Stanton

Don't Tread on Me [with a snake in the shape of an ovary]

Email: ktrainor@wjinc.com

