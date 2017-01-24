Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Big Week Jan. 25- Feb. 1

By Staff

Bite Nite

Friday, Jan. 27 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Nineteenth Century Club:

The Oak Park-River Forest Chamber of Commerce presents Bite Nite, a foodie fest event in Oak Park. Gourmet food "bites" from 50 local restaurants and caterers. Tickets at www.bitenite2017.eventbrite.com. $35 includes unlimited tastings, four tickets for $120.

Year of the Rooster

Saturday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m., Magic Tree Bookstore:

Celebrate Chinese New Year (the year of the Rooster) with a live rooster storytime. Urban Chicken consultant Jen Murtoff, from Home to Roost, will bring her rooster friends for storytime and treats. Meet these beautiful birds and enjoy stories about roosters and the Lunar New Year. RSVP 708-848-0770. 141 N. Oak Park Ave.

Save the Monarch

Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., Oak Park Public Library:

Two community gatherings will be held to kick off a campaign to "Save the Monarch Butterfly," sponsored by West Cook Wild Ones, the River Forest Sustainability Committee, the Green Guides Network, and Green Community Connections. The events are free and open to the public. U.S. Fish and Wildlife biologist Kristen Voorhies will be on hand in the morning session. Two documentaries, "Flight of the Butterflies" and "Hometown Habitat," will be shown. For more, contact Sally Stovall, sally@greencommunityconnections.org or call 773-315-1109.

The True Flag

Sunday, Jan. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m., Main Library Veterans Room:

In The True Flag: Theodore Roosevelt, Mark Twain, and the Birth of American Empire, best-selling author and former Oak Park resident Stephen Kinzer recounts an angry struggle among prominent Americans at the dawn of the 20th century, when the U.S. first found itself with the chance to dominate faraway lands.

Step Afrika!

Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m., Dominican University Performing Arts Center: 

Washington D.C.'s Step Afrika! performs percussive dance that uses kicks, stomps, claps and chants — all linked to African and modern dance traditions. Lund Auditorium, 7900 W. Division St. in River Forest. Admission: $24 - $51. Info: www.events.dom.edu.

Honoring Cernan

Learn more about Eugene Cernan, the last man to walk to on the moon, at the Cernan Earth and Space Center of Triton College, 2000 Fifth Ave., River Grove. The center features a variety of earth and sky shows, children's shows, laser light shows, earth and space exhibits, a membership program and the Star Store gift shop. Hours: Mon.-Thu., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 6:30-9 p.m.; Sat. 6-10 p.m.; Sun. 1-5 p.m. Theater admission: $8/adult ($10 for laser show); $4/youth ($5 for laser show); $4/senior (55+) ($5 for laser show). 708-456-0300.

Chinese New Year

Sunday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m., Forest Park Public Library:

A Chinese New Year celebration will be presented at 2 p.m., featuring The Paper Lantern. Open to families & all ages. 7555 Jackson Blvd. in Forest Park. Info: 708-689-6126. http://bit.ly/2fG32di.

Down to the Wire

Saturday, Jan. 28 at 12 and 8 p.m., Wire in Berwyn:

Wire presents a School of Rock show with The Golden Age of Hip Hop at 12 p.m. Indie Rock show with Curious Grace & Black Rabbit, Red Scarves, & more at 8 p.m. 6815 W. Roosevelt Rd. Info: 708-669-9473, www.wireismusic.com.

Wonderivia

Saturday, Jan. 28, social hour at 6 p.m., trivia at 7 p.m., Triton College:

Wonder Works presents their Sixth Annual Wonderivia - A Night of Trivia at Triton College, 2000 Fifth Ave. in River Grove. Team entrees are $500 per table of six, or $85 for individuals. Info: 708-383-4815, www.wonder-works.org.

Big Data

Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 9 to 11:30 a.m., OP-RF Community Foundation:

Audrey Henderson presents "Incorporating Big Data Into Narrative Reports and Presentations." Free for all nonprofits in Oak Park, River Forest, and surrounding communities. Registration required by Jan. 25. 1049 Lake St. in Oak Park. Info: 708-848-1560.

Education Taskforce

Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 6 till 8 p.m., Oak Park Public Library:

State Rep. Camille Lilly is holding her second Education Taskforce meeting to continue discussing better elementary and secondary school policies. The ideas will later be presented in Springfield for new bill proposals. Lilly represents the 78th District, which includes parts of Chicago, Elmwood Park, Melrose Park, Franklin Park, Oak Park, and River Grove. If you need to contact her office, please call 708-613-5939 or email her at StateRepCamilleYLilly@gmail.com.

Calendar Events

As you've likely noticed, our Calendar has changed to Big Week. Fewer items, higher profile. If you would like your event to be featured here, please send a photo and details by noon of the Wednesday before it needs to be published. We can't publish everything, but we'll do our best to feature the week's highlights.
Email calendar@wjinc.com.

