Big Week Jan. 18-25

Family Gospel Celebration

Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church:

The Beye School Gospel Choir and Cross Lutheran Youth Praise Choir will provide youthful energy, complemented by adult choirs, including Good Shepherd's Gospel ensemble. Then adjourn to Fellowship Hall for cookies and punch. 611 Randolph, corner of East and Randolph, in Oak Park. Free-will donations to support the music program are appreciated. www.GoodShepherdLC.org.

Jazz songs and styles of freedom

Friday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church:

Take a break from Inauguration Day with Jazz Prayer, third Friday of each month. It's a great way to unwind. The theme for January addresses how jazz progressed from its traditional roots and moved to embrace different cultures. 7:10 p.m. for pre-performance refreshments. The non-denominational events create an opportunity for reflection and meditation in an ambiance of quality jazz music. 611 Randolph (corner of East and Randolph). No admission fee, but free-will donations to support the jazz concert programs are appreciated. All are welcome. www.GoodShepherdLC.org.

Blizzard '67

Thursdays and Fridays, 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 4 & 8 p.m., through Feb. 18, 16th Street Theater:

The first play of 16th St. Theater's 10th season, Blizzard '67 by Jon Steinhagen, marks the 50th anniversary of the great Chicago blizzard. Directed by Ann Filmer. Four businessmen in 1967 Chicago carpool to work navigating the twists and turns of corporate politics. These tensions play out when they foolishly attempt to drive home in the record-breaking blizzard. Tickets at www.16thstreettheater.org. 6420 16th Street in Berwyn.www.16thstreettheater.org. 6420 16th Street in Berwyn.

Saints and Heroes

Sunday, Jan. 22, from 2 to 3 p.m., Main Library Veterans Room:

In March 2017, after four years in the making, the Art Institute will open new galleries of Medieval and Renaissance art, arms, and armor. This special sneak peek of "Saints and Heroes: Art of Medieval and Renaissance Europe" is a collaboration of the Oak Park-River Forest Community Associates of the Art Institute of Chicago and the Oak Park Public Library. 834 Lake St.

Women of Faith

Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m., St. Catherine-St. Lucy Parish, Oak Park:

Sister Maura Clarke MM, joined the Maryknoll Missioners and ministered to the people of El Salvador. She was assassinated by U.S.-trained National Guard members in December of 1980. Members of Clarke's family and Eileen Markey, author of Radical Faith, a biography of Sr. Maura will be on hand to tell her story. 38 N. Austin Blvd. For more information, call Shelby Boblick, 630-240-2765 or email shelbyboblick@comcast.net.

The Singing Detective

Sunday, Jan 22 at 2:30 p.m., Open Door Repertory Company:

Put on your trench coat and hear the soundtrack, cabaret-style, from the BBC television series from 1986, The Singing Detective, hits from the Great American Songbook and more, presented by Sara Stern, Dana Brown and Erich Buchholz at the spaciously cozy Open Door Theater, 902 S. Ridgeland Ave. $20 tickets. Call 708-386-5510 for more.

Ike expansion hearings

Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Proviso Math & Science Academy, Forest Park:

The I-290 Eisenhower Expressway Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) is available for review. There is a 45-day comment period, and comments on the DEIS will be accepted through Feb. 13. A public hearing will be held at PMSA, 8601 Roosevelt Road, Forest Park. Questions should be directed to Mark Peterson, Illinois Department of Transportation, 201 W. Center Court, Schaumburg 60196.

Teen social justice filmmakers

Thursday, Jan. 19 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Main Library Small Meeting Room:

Celebrate films developed and created by Chicago teens in classes taught by instructors at CTVN (Community Television Network). Film subjects include documentaries, dramas, poetry, and music and tackle issues of homelessness, teen violence, friendship, and family dynamics. 834 Lake St.

