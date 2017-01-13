Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Nonprofit to host free MLK Day movie screening

Suburban Unity Alliance will give out free tix to 'Hidden Figures' to the first 300 who say the words

By Michael Romain

Staff Reporter

The nonprofit Suburban Unity Alliance, in partnership with the Oak Park and River Forest Chamber of Commerce and Lake Theatre, will host a free Martin Luther King Day screening of Hidden Figures on Jan. 16 at Lake Theatre, 1022 Lake St., at 10 a.m.

The first 300 SUA supporters who "Say SUA" will gain free entry into the movie. A community discussion will be held before and after the screening. For more information, contact Anthony Clark, SUA's executive director, at anthony@suburbanunity.org

