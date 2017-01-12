Overnight parking via smart phone app
Passport Parking app will soon replace automated telephone system
Obtaining overnight parking passes in Oak Park is now just a few smart-phone clicks away, due to an update to the parking app now used at parking meters and at pay-by-space lots.
The village has announced that the Passport Parking app available on Apple and Android devices now allows overnight parking pass purchases, according to a village press release.
Residents can still reserve passes online (www.oak-park.us/parkingpass), but the online and smart-phone app options will soon replace the village's automated telephone system for purchasing the passes, which will end beginning in February.
The cost is the same – residents can request up to 10 passes, the first three of which are free and the rest $7 apiece.
Users must download the app and enter Zone 206 to get the passes. That zone covers the entire village where overnight parking is available. The app also offers a map showing where motorists can use the passes.
Overnight parking is still not allowed along major thoroughfares, next to parking meters or other areas where parking restrictions are posted. "Vehicle owners wishing to park on Washington Boulevard or Oak Park Avenue, for example, may have to park on a side street outside of an existing permit parking zone or not on a main route," according to the village.
The village notes that a person can contact the village operator between 8 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. through Jan. 30, to learn more about how the system works and to answer questions. The automated phone system for purchasing overnight parking passes is available by calling 708-716-0716.
Passes can also be purchased at Village Hall, 123 Madison St., or by calling the Oak Park Parking Mobility Services Department at 708-358-7275 weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
CONTACT: tim@oakpark.com
