  • Mary Trainor named to Dean's List at Saint Mary's College, Notre Dame

Mary Trainor named to Dean's List at Saint Mary's College, Notre Dame

By Community Editor

Saint Mary's College, Notre Dame named Mary Trainor to the Dean's List for the fall 2016 semester.

To earn academic honors at Saint Mary's, a student must achieve a grade point average of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have at least 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.

About Saint Mary's College: Saint Mary's College in Notre Dame, Indiana, founded in 1844, is a four-year, Catholic, women's institution offering five bachelor's degrees ad more than 30 major areas of study. Saint Mary's College has six nationally accredited academic programs: social work, art, music, teacher education, chemistry and nursing.

