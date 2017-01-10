Big Week Jan. 11-18

By Staff

Figures and portraits

Friday, Jan. 13 from 7 to 9 p.m., Oak Park Art League:

The Art League presents Traditional to Contemporary: The Figure & Portrait, an exhibit from Jan. 13-Feb. 3. A reception will be held Jan. 13 in the main gallery, 720 Chicago Ave. For more information, call 708-386-9853 or visit www.oakparkartleague.org

MLK Film Fest

Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14 from 1 to 3:30 p.m., and Monday, Jan. 16 from 2 to 4 p.m., Oak Park Public Library:

Mark the 31st anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the legacy of the modern Civil Rights Movement with three films, part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Film Festival, presented in the Veterans Room. 834 Lake St. For more information, call 708-697-6925.

Selma will be presented on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

What Happened, Miss Simone? will be screened on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Eyes On the Prize: Ain't Scared of Your Jails will be shown on Monday, Jan. 16.

Swedish Midwinter

Sunday, Jan. 15 from 10:30 a.m. till noon, Open Door Theater:

Church of Beethoven presents a Midwinter Concert by tenor Bradley Schuller, a tribute to Swedish tenor Jussi Bjorling, accompanied by Chicago pianist Anatoliy Torchinskiy. 902 S. Ridgeland Ave. in Oak Park, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. $10 adults/$5 children. Come at 10 a.m. for cookies and coffee. Tickets: http://www.churchofbeethoven-oakpark.com/buy-tickets.html. For more information visit www.churchofbeethoven-oakpark.com. Hear Bjorling at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bUbA5y1hnFg

Readers Theater

Sunday, Jan. 15 at 3 p.m., 19th Century Club:

The Free Readers Ensemble presents Embraceable Me, performed at the Nineteenth Century Club, 178 Forest Ave., Oak Park. For more information, visit www.freereaders.com

Cinderella

Saturday, Jan. 14 from 9:30 a.m. till 12:30 p.m., Ovation Academy:

Enrollment for Cinderella the Musical, open to grades 2 through, from Jan. 14-Feb. 18. Mondays, 4-6:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., plus Tech Week & two shows. Performances will be Feb. 18 at 2 & 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.ovationacademy.org. 126 N. Oak Park Ave. in Oak Park.

GAR history

Monday, Jan. 16 at 1:15 p.m., 19th Century Club:

In "The Brief History of the GAR," Brian Flora and Kay Kuhlman portray Oak Parkers Wilbur Crummer, commander of the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR), and his wife Ema. The GAR, now all but forgotten, built monuments to honor veterans and created official days of remembrance for our soldiers. $10 suggested donation, refreshments following the program. Lunch at noon, $20/person, call to make reservation. 178 Forest Ave. For more information, call 708-386-2729 or visit www.nineteenthcentury.org.

Friday, Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon, Wonder Works:

Oak Park's children's museum presents Transportation Works, featuring cars, trains, construction trucks, etc. 6445 W. North Ave. For more information, call 708-383-4815 or visit www.wonder-works.org.

Making Dollars Make Cents

Thursday, Jan. 12 from 6 to 7 p.m., Oak Park Public Library:

Learn how to lay a financial foundation that will last a lifetime. Free hands-on workshop series for teens and adults, presented in collaboration with the Suburban Unity Alliance and GoBoodle.com. 834 Lake St. The series continues on Jan. 19 and 26, Feb. 2 and 9. Attend any or all.

Blizzard of 1967, the play

Begins Thursday, Jan. 12 at 16th Street Theater, in Berwyn:

16th Street Theater presents Blizzard '67 from Jan. 12 through Feb. 18. Show times are Thurs. and Fri. at 7:30 p.m., Sat. at 4 and 8 p.m. $20. 6420 16th St. For more information, call 708-795-6704.

Bead around hand

Friday, Jan. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bead In Hand:

Bead in Hand presents Flat Spiral Bracelet, a jewelry class. 145 Harrison St. in the Oak Park Arts District. Cost is $25. For more information, visit www.beadinhand.com or call 708-848-1761.

Maker Day

Monday, Jan. 16, Oak Park Education Foundation:

OPEF presents Maker Day on MLK Day for grades K-8 with unique projects using materials in unexpected ways. Make everything from Lego marble runs and glowing stuffed creatures to mini-mosaic pieces and Arduino animators. There's even a special girls-only field trip for middle-school makers to design in a real engineering lab. To register and find out about times and location, visit www.opef.org/base-camp.

Dolls and butterflies

Friday, Jan. 13 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Whispers From the Moon:

A two-part Intention Doll Workshop with the theme "Becoming a Butterfly" with Lisa Source Schmitz. Also on Feb. 10 & 11. Whispers From the Moon, 235 Harrison St. in the Oak Park Arts District. For more information, call 708-717-0758.

Calendar Events

As you've likely noticed, our Calendar has changed to Big Week. Fewer items, higher profile. If you would like your event to be featured here, please send a photo and details by noon of the Wednesday before it needs to be published. We can't publish everything, but we'll do our best to feature the week's highlights.

Email calendar@wjinc.com.